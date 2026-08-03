Over 700 Companies Give Notice to Retrench 

Over 5000 workers lost their jobs between January 2024 and May 2026, according to Minister Mokgware

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

A total of 700 companies submitted notifications of intention to retrench workers to the Commissioner of Labour between January 2024 and May 2026, with 5,392 employees losing their jobs during the period under review.

UDC JOB CREATION PLEDGE

The figures emerged in Parliament in response to a question by Serowe South MP Leepetswe Lesedi, who sought an update on the number of jobs created by the UDC-led government since it took over from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2024, in line with its manifesto commitments.

In its 2024 manifesto, the UDC committed to creating between 450,000 and 500,000 new jobs within five years. During the 2024 election campaign, the party also promoted a target of creating 100,000 jobs within its first 12 months in office.

RETRENCHMENTS ACROSS KEY SECTORS

Responding to the parliamentary question, the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Pius Mokgware said 5,392 workers had lost their jobs through retrenchments between January 2024 and May 2026. He said the figure was based on notifications submitted by 700 companies to the Commissioner of Labour in terms of the Employment Act.

The retrenchments affected workers across several sectors, including manufacturing, security, retail, hotels, catering and entertainment, as well as building and construction.

LEGAL REQUIREMENT

Under Section 25 of the Employment Act, employers intending to retrench employees are required to notify the Commissioner of Labour of their intention to do so.

The scale of the job losses raises questions about employment security and the ability of businesses to retain workers amid economic pressures. The retrenchments could also place additional financial strain on affected households while adding pressure to an already competitive labour market.

DIVERSIFICATION AS JOB DRIVER

The UDC’s manifesto envisaged job creation through a diversified economy, with opportunities expected to emerge from major infrastructure projects, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, the creative economy, green energy and renewable energy, as well as support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The party also pledged to pursue an economic growth rate of at least 10 percent annually and attract investment as part of its strategy to create more sustainable and diversified employment opportunities.

EMPLOYMENT PICTURE

The figures come against the backdrop of Botswana’s broader employment situation. According to Statistics Botswana’s latest Botswana Multi-Topic Household Survey 2024/25, an estimated 804,663 people were employed.

With 5,392 workers reported to have lost their jobs to retrenchment during the period, the figures are likely to fuel scrutiny of the government’s progress towards its ambitious job-creation commitments, particularly its pledge to create hundreds of thousands of jobs within its five-year term.