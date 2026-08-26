Security Firms Brace For Labour Act

Security companies warn that Botswana’s new working-hour rules could raise staffing costs, while workers welcome the reform but fault Government for inadequate consultation.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The impending implementation of Botswana’s new Employment and Labour Relations Act is set to reshape the private security industry, with companies warning that changes to working hours could disrupt operations and increase staffing costs.

COST PRESSURE

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, Security Association of Botswana (SAB) chairman Dilo Hollywood said the industry is not opposed to the new law but is concerned about its operational and financial implications.

Hollywood said security companies would be forced to employ additional guards to cover shifts currently handled through 12-hour rotations, placing already limited resources under further strain.

He said the changes would compel companies to restructure operations and increase their workforce to maintain the same level of coverage.

“We cannot be against the law,” Hollywood said, stressing that the new provisions would have far-reaching consequences for the industry.

WORKING HOURS

Under the new Employment and Labour Relations Act, the ordinary working period is eight hours a day and 48 hours a week, with workers entitled to rest breaks during the working day.

The Act also generally prevents employers from requiring workers to work more than 12 hours in a single day, except in specified circumstances or where authorised. Hours beyond the ordinary working period are generally treated as overtime and attract payment at 1.5 times the ordinary wage rate, with overtime generally capped at 14 hours a week, subject to exceptions.

EXEMPTIONS SOUGHT

Hollywood said companies would have to increase staffing levels to fill additional shifts, potentially driving up operating costs.

He said the association was engaging relevant stakeholders on how the new working-hour requirements could be implemented without destabilising the industry.

Hollywood said the industry was considering approaching Government for exemptions where necessary, arguing that some security operations may require special consideration because of the nature of their work.

WORKERS WELCOME

Meanwhile, Security Officers Association of Botswana (SOAB) president Batanani Morapelo welcomed the legislation, saying it would improve the welfare of security workers who have traditionally worked long hours.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, Morapelo said the Act was a positive development for security officers, particularly because of the long hours they had endured.

CONSULTATION GAP

However, Morapelo criticised Government for failing to adequately consult the security industry during the drafting of the legislation.

He said the Act had been drafted without meaningful consultation with the sector and urged Government to change its approach.

Morapelo said all relevant stakeholders should be brought to the table when laws directly affecting their industries are being formulated. He said consultation would help Government understand the practical realities facing different sectors and ensure legislation was implemented effectively.