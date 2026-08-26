Visa Abuse Threatens Botswana Goodwill

Government warns that visa violations, overstaying and misuse of asylum processes by Batswana abroad could damage Botswana’s reputation and trigger tougher travel restrictions.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Government has warned Batswana living and travelling abroad to respect the immigration laws of host countries, saying individual violations could undermine Botswana’s international reputation and jeopardise opportunities enjoyed by citizens.

Minister of International Relations Dr Phenyo Butale issued the warning in Parliament last week while presenting a statement on the conduct of Batswana abroad, amid growing concerns over visa violations, overstaying, misuse of asylum processes and false declarations.

Butale said conduct that may appear to be an individual matter could have wider consequences for Botswana, affecting the country’s diplomatic relations and the ability of its citizens to travel freely.

“Though these matters occur beyond our borders, their consequences reverberate at home, affecting individuals, families, government, and ultimately the reputation and opportunities of Batswana as a whole,” he said.

ASYLUM CONCERN

The Minister singled out the increasing number of Batswana seeking asylum in foreign countries as an area of concern. While acknowledging that asylum is a legitimate form of protection for people with genuine grounds, he criticised the alleged use of false declarations, overstaying and working in breach of visitor visa conditions.

He pointed to the United Kingdom’s decision in October 2025 to impose visitor visa requirements on Batswana as a warning of what could happen when immigration rules are repeatedly breached.

According to Butale, the UK cited misuse of visitor rules and persistently high asylum claims, with 1,332 asylum claims recorded between January 2022 and June 2025. Of these, 642 were made at ports of entry.

Butale stressed that international travel privileges were not unconditional and could be withdrawn when countries lose confidence in the behaviour of foreign nationals.

US VISA BOND

The United States has also introduced tougher requirements affecting Batswana. Butale said that since January 2026, Batswana applying for B1/B2 visas have been subjected to a visa bond of up to US$15,000, equivalent to approximately P200,000.

He said the requirement placed a significant financial burden on citizens and demonstrated the increasing scrutiny facing Botswana passport holders.

NATIONAL INTEREST

According to the Minister, immigration compliance should no longer be viewed solely as an individual’s responsibility.

“It is no longer merely a personal matter but an issue of national interest,” he said.

Butale warned that continued violations could affect ordinary Batswana who have legitimate reasons to travel abroad for tourism, education, employment and business.

“The actions of a few can alter the opportunities of many,” he said.

PASSPORT REPUTATION

He urged Batswana to recognise the wider significance of their conduct abroad, arguing that the Botswana passport represents more than a travel document. It embodies the country’s sovereignty, stability and standing in the international community, he said.