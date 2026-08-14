Blind Tasting: The Great Wine Equaliser

Blind tasting strips away labels, prices and reputations, reminding wine lovers that the most honest judgment begins with what is actually in the glass.

PHENYO MOTHAGODI

Wine has a fascinating ability to make us both confident and uncertain at the same time. Place a beautiful bottle on the table with an impressive label, a prestigious region, a recognisable producer and perhaps a story involving generations of winemakers, and suddenly our expectations begin forming before the first drop touches our lips. We are not just tasting wine anymore; we are tasting the story, the reputation and sometimes even the price.

Then take away the bottle. Remove the label. Hide the producer. Forget the region. Suddenly, everyone becomes a little more humble. This is the magic of blind tasting. It is the great equaliser of the wine world because it forces us to engage with what is actually in the glass, rather than what we think should be in the glass.

POWER OF PERCEPTION

Humans are influenced by context. It happens everywhere, not just with wine. We pay more attention to a meal when it is served in an elegant restaurant. We expect a luxury car to feel different from an ordinary vehicle. We assume an expensive product must be better because, surely, someone would not charge that much if it wasn’t. Wine is no different.

A label can create anticipation before we even smell the wine. A famous region can make us search for certain characteristics. A high price can convince us that what we are drinking must be exceptional. Sometimes our brains are tasting before our palates have had a chance.

That is why blind tasting is so fascinating. It removes the influence of expectation and leaves us with a much more honest question: do I actually enjoy this wine?

Not, “Am I supposed to enjoy this wine?” Not, “Will people think I know what I am talking about if I say I like this wine?” Simply, “What is happening in my glass?”

EXPERTS GET SURPRISED

There is a popular misconception that wine experts have some magical ability to identify every wine with complete confidence. They don’t. They have trained palates. They have experience. They understand regions, grape varieties and winemaking techniques. But they are still human, and wine remains wonderfully unpredictable.

Nothing humbles a wine expert faster than confidently describing a wine’s “Old World elegance” before discovering it came from a bottle they bought at a supermarket. That moment of silence is usually followed by a very thoughtful sip and perhaps a quick adjustment of vocabulary.

In fact, it is one of the reasons wine remains exciting. If every bottle behaved exactly as expected, perhaps we would eventually lose interest. The best wine experiences often happen when our assumptions are challenged and when a bottle forces us to reconsider what we thought we knew.

CAPE TOWN LESSON

This idea was brought to life during the July gathering of the Gaborone Wine Club, when the Cape Town Wine Society joined us virtually for part of the evening.

One of the fascinating things they shared was their approach to blind tasting. Wines are tasted without the identity of the producer, region or grape variety being revealed. Members then assess the wine, discuss what they experience and score it out of 100. It is a simple concept, but a powerful one.

Without knowing the story behind the bottle, the conversation changes. People focus on the wine itself: the aromas, flavours, structure, balance and overall enjoyment. A person who may normally dismiss a particular grape variety suddenly finds themselves enjoying it. Someone who always reaches for a familiar producer discovers another wine that deserves attention.

The blind tasting table becomes a place where curiosity replaces assumption. What I found particularly interesting about the Cape Town Wine Society’s approach is that the score is not the end of the conversation; it is the beginning. A number out of 100 creates a framework for discussion, but it does not remove the most important question: did you enjoy it?

Because a technically impressive wine that does not excite you is still not necessarily your wine.

PRICE TAG TEST

One of the most entertaining parts of blind tastings is seeing how often price and preference do not align.

This does not mean expensive wines are not worth their price. Many premium wines command their value because of vineyard location, limited production, ageing potential and extraordinary craftsmanship. There are wines that deserve their reputation and their price tags. But price does not guarantee personal enjoyment.

A P2,000 bottle may be technically impressive, beautifully made and highly regarded, but if your palate prefers the P250 bottle sitting next to it, that is a perfectly valid opinion. Wine is not an investment portfolio where the most expensive option automatically wins. The best wine is the one that creates the best experience for you.

Blind tastings remind us of this. They separate appreciation from expectation and remind us that enjoyment is deeply personal.

NOT KNOWING

Perhaps that is why blind tasting remains one of the most enjoyable parts of wine culture. It reminds us that discovery is still possible.

Even people who have spent years exploring wine can be surprised. Experienced enthusiasts can find themselves reconsidering old opinions. Even experts can be reminded that wine always has another story to tell.

That is the beauty of the journey. Wine is not a destination where you eventually know everything. The moment you think you have figured it all out, a new grape, region, producer or bottle arrives to challenge you.

So the next time you open a bottle, try forgetting the label for a moment. Taste first. Judge later.