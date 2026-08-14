The Math of Failure

The brands that fear failure most may be the ones most likely to produce it, because progress comes from processing mistakes rather than avoiding them.

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo | The Brand Paradox | The Botswana Gazette

Frank Sinatra recorded over 1,200 songs. Only 209 became major hits. That is a 17 percent success rate. Pablo Picasso created an estimated 147,800 works across his lifetime. Approximately 1,170 are considered masterpieces. Less than 1 percent. Kobe Bryant missed 14,481 shots in his NBA career, more than almost any player in history.

The math says it all. Keep going.

This is the Failure Paradox: the most successful brands are not the ones that fail the least. They are the ones that fail the most, learn the fastest, and stop treating failure as a verdict.

FAILURE DEFINED

Most organisations treat failure as an event to be buried. A campaign that does not perform gets pulled quietly. A product launch that misses its target gets reclassified in the report. The organisation moves on but takes nothing from the experience. The failure was not processed. It was simply ended.

This is the most expensive form of failure: the kind you do not learn from.

Sinatra did not record 1,200 songs despite the failures. He recorded them because of them. Each recording refined his understanding of what resonated and what the audience was ready to hear. The failures were not obstacles to the masterpieces. They were the process by which the masterpieces became possible.

Brands that treat every failed campaign as a crisis and every missed target as a reason to change direction are not being prudent. They are discarding the most valuable raw material available: real information about what their market actually responds to.

BOTSWANA’S FEAR

There is a specific version of this failure avoidance that has taken root in corporate Botswana, and it deserves to be named directly.

Botswana’s organisational culture has long been shaped by values of consensus, deference to authority, and preference for stability. These are not bad values. They built a functioning state from very little in a very short time. But in a commercial context, the same instincts that produce social cohesion produce brand timidity. The preference for consensus means bold ideas get committee-reviewed until they are safe. Deference to authority means the most senior person in the room determines the creative direction, regardless of whether that person is closest to the customer. The preference for stability means brands stay with what worked last time, even when the market has moved.

The result is visible in the advertising landscape. Marketing in Botswana has been criticised, including by practitioners within the industry, for being too corporate, too generic, and too detached from the human beings it is meant to reach. The messaging talks about what the brand offers rather than what the customer fears, desires, or needs. It is safe. It is inoffensive. And it is largely forgettable.

This is not a talent problem. The creative capability exists. The problem is structural. Organisations have built approval processes optimised for risk elimination rather than impact creation. Every layer of sign-off removes a degree of boldness. By the time the campaign reaches the public, it has been reviewed by enough people with enough different concerns that nothing genuinely challenging remains.

The brands that break through in this market are the ones with leaders willing to accept the discomfort of trying something that might not work. That willingness is not recklessness. It is the minimum requirement for building a brand anyone remembers.

BOLDNESS PARADOX

The brands that appear most confident are often the ones that have failed the most. Their confidence is not the absence of failure. It is the product of having processed enough failure to know it does not end them.

Choppies built its early retail footprint by entering markets established players considered too risky. Not every location worked. But the organisation treated each underperforming store as data, not defeat. Collections by BK Proctor built its premium positioning by holding its price and quality discipline through seasons when the market did not respond. The brands that hold through those seasons, learn and refine without abandoning their positioning are the ones that eventually own the space they committed to.

Picasso did not become Picasso by painting only when he was certain the work would be a masterpiece. He painted every day. Most of it was not extraordinary. The extraordinary work was only possible because of the volume of ordinary work that preceded it.

WHAT IT MEANS

For business owners and executives: build a culture where failure is reported accurately, not managed upward. The most dangerous failure is the one reclassified as a learning exercise before anyone has actually learned from it. Require post-mortems. The organisation that knows what went wrong is always more capable than the one that pretends nothing did.

For marketing professionals: do not let measurement become a reason not to try. The data from a campaign that did not work is worth more than the data from a campaign that was never run. Ship the work. Learn from the result. Adjust.

For brand managers: failure is not always a signal to change direction. Sometimes it is a signal to improve execution. Know the difference. The brand that changes strategy every time a campaign underperforms will never build the consistency that produces recognition.

The math is not against you. The math is the point. Keep going.