The Advertising Paradox: Why the More You Shout, the Less We Believe

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo, Founder, Blacmarc Group

You have a great product and you want the world to know about it. So you do what every business textbook tells you to do: you launch a campaign. You buy billboards along the A1, run full-page ads in The Botswana Gazette, flood social media with sponsored posts, and secure a primetime slot on BTV. You are shouting your message from the rooftops.

But the louder you shout, the more skeptical people become.

This is the Advertising Paradox: the more a brand spends on advertising, the more customers suspect that its product cannot sell itself. In a world saturated with marketing messages, the most powerful and trusted form of advertising is the one you cannot buy: a genuine recommendation from a friend.

Why We Stop Believing

We are bombarded with thousands of marketing messages every day. To survive, our brains have developed a sophisticated filtering system. We know that advertising is, by its nature, a biased and self-interested message. The advertiser has paid for the right to tell us how great they are. That motive alone makes us skeptical.

In contrast, when a friend recommends a product, we perceive the message as authentic. They have nothing to gain. Their only motive is to help us. This is why word-of-mouth is the most powerful marketing force available. It bypasses the skepticism filter entirely.

Heavy advertising can even work against a brand. It can suggest that the product is struggling to sell on its own merits and that the company is trying to buy growth. It says “we have a large marketing budget,” not “we have a great product.” Those are very different signals.

What This Looks Like in Botswana

A new restaurant opens in Gaborone and spends heavily on radio ads, newspaper inserts, and influencer campaigns. The ads are everywhere. But when you ask your friends if they have been, nobody has. Or worse, they went once and it was “just okay.” The advertising created awareness but not desire. The brand feels manufactured.

Compare that to the small, hidden-gem restaurant with a line out the door every night, not because of any campaign, but because the food is exceptional and everyone who goes tells their friends. One brand is buying attention. The other is earning advocacy. Only one of those is sustainable.

Consider also the insurance company that runs a beautiful television campaign about being there for you in times of need. Then a friend tells you about the endless paperwork, the unreturned calls, and the frustrating delays when they made a claim. That single story from a trusted source destroys the credibility of the entire multi-million Pula campaign. The brand’s actions speak louder than its ads.

And think of the most trusted mechanic in your neighbourhood. They probably have no website and have never run an advertisement. Their entire business is built on a reputation for honesty and quality work. Every satisfied customer who tells a friend “go see my guy, he’s the best” is a more powerful advertisement than any billboard. That is a brand built on trust, not on budget.

The Lesson for Botswana’s Market

In Botswana, where community bonds are strong and social trust runs deep, the Advertising Paradox is especially pronounced. The concept of Ubuntu, the philosophy of interconnectedness and mutual respect, shapes how consumers evaluate brands. A brand’s reputation here is built not just on product quality but on its perceived contribution to the community and its adherence to honest dealing. Advertising that feels exploitative or that overpromises and underdelivers violates that communal trust in a way that is very difficult to recover from.

This does not mean advertising is useless. It means advertising is only as powerful as the truth behind it. A campaign can amplify a genuine reputation. It cannot manufacture one.

What It Means to You

For consumers: Be skeptical of any message that someone has paid to put in front of you. Ask who is paying and what they want you to believe. Trust the people in your life over the promises on a billboard.

For marketing professionals: Your primary goal is not to create great ads. It is to create a product and an experience that people want to talk about. Shift your focus from buying attention to earning advocacy. Invest in customer service, product quality, and remarkable experiences. A happy customer is your most effective media channel.

For executives: Challenge your team to build a business that could survive and thrive with a zero advertising budget. This forces a focus on the fundamentals: a great product, exceptional service, and a customer experience that generates genuine word-of-mouth. Advertising should be a megaphone for a truth that already exists, not a machine for manufacturing a fiction. The brands that Batswana trust most are rarely the ones that shout the loudest. They are the ones that have earned the right to be recommended.

About The Brand Paradox

The Brand Paradox is a weekly column by Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo that explores the counterintuitive truths behind building great brands in Botswana and beyond. Manuel Ruhapo is the founder of Blacmarc Group, a brand strategy consultancy Agencies that helps businesses solve their most complex brand challenges. Contact me on : manuel.ruhapo@blacmarc.co.bw/ruhapo@gmail.comContact me on: manuel.ruhapo@blacmarc.co.bw/ruhapo@gmail.com

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