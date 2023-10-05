BAA Contemplates Hosting African Senior Athletics Championships 

Encouraged by Botswana’s successful hosting of the African Junior Athletics Championships in 2011 and the country’s consistent international achievements in the sport, BAA intends to approach the government with the idea of hosting senior championships

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is contemplating hosting the prestigious Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championships.

According to impeccable sources, the proposal is still in its early stages, with the BAA executive committee currently engaged in rudimentary discussions.

“Once their plans take shape, they will approach the government through the Botswana National Sports Commission,” said one source.

“Botswana’s consistent international achievements in the sport and the country’s successful hosting of the African Junior Athletics Championships in 2011 have bolstered their confidence.”

Biennial

The African Championships in Athletics is a continental sporting event organised by the CAA, which governs athletics in Africa. First held in 1979, it became a biennial event in 1996, coinciding with the Summer Olympics in even-numbered years.

Meanwhile, in more athletics achievements for Botswana, Orange Botswana recently extended a warm welcome to Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s sprinting sensation and ambassador for the telecommunications company.

Letsile Tebogo received this celebratory reception following his exceptional performance at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last August.

Homecoming

The homecoming event, held atop Orange Botswana headquarters in Gaborone, was a platform for honouring Tebogo’s remarkable achievements.

As part of their partnership, Orange Botswana presented him with a check for P150,000 as a token of the telco’s recognition and appreciation for his contributions in elevating Botswana’s stature on the international stage.

Additionally, a gesture of gratitude in the form of P10,000 was extended to Letsile’s coach, Coach Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyane.

Breaking records

Orange Botswana’s Acting CEO, Maano Masisi, expressed their commitment to nurturing relationships with aspiring young Batswana athletes like Letsile Tebogo.

He highlighted Letsile’s dedication, focus, and excellence in his pursuit of success in athletics, noting the significance of Letsile’s achievements in breaking records and representing Botswana on a global scale.

Masisi concluded with this urging: “Continue to make us proud, schoolboy!”