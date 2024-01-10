BTTA Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024 

Eyes African and Commonwealth youth championships for U-15 and U-19 teams

Aims to open state-of-the-art table tennis academy and expand pool of coaches and umpires

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is on a mission to transform the country’s table tennis landscape by signing 100 affiliates, opening a state-of-the-art table tennis academy, and expanding its pool of coaches and umpires.

Outlining these ambitious plans for this year in an interview, BTTA spokesperson Tshegofatso Malepa emphasised the importance of nurturing talent from a young age.

“Our focus is on the development side of the sport with the aim of building a stronger foundation for our national teams for the future,” he said.

Transfer window

One key strategy involves early selection of Under 15 and Under 19 junior teams to prepare for the Africa Youth Championships and the Commonwealth Youth Championships.

BTTA is currently in the midst of its transfer window, providing teams with an opportunity to bolster their squads ahead of the first tournament that is scheduled for the end of January.

Malepa hinted at the excitement surrounding these acquisitions, suggesting that the strengthened teams will enhance competitiveness and contribute to the overall growth of table tennis in Botswana.

Platform to shine

As part of their international expansion plan, BTTA is keen about increasing their participation in international competitions.

“We are committed to showcasing our talent on the global stage,” said Malepa. “Our athletes have the potential, and we want to provide them with the platform to shine.”

BTTA has earmarked the Africa Youth Championships which are set for 15 to 21 July 2024, and the Commonwealth Youth Championships, set for 23 to 28 July 2024, as crucial events for their U-15 and U-19 teams.

Pivotal role

In addition to competitive play, the organisation’s vision is strong on grassroots development. The establishment of a table tennis academy is set to play a pivotal role in honing the skills of aspiring players, hence Malepa’s enthusiasm for the project.

“The academy will be a hub for talent development, providing top notch training facilities and expert coaching to nurture the next generation of table tennis stars,” he told Gazette Sports.

Other BTTA plans will entail hosting more junior tournaments throughout the year, fostering a competitive environment for young talents to showcase their skills.

Comprehensive Ranking System

Malepa believes such tournaments will not only enhance the skill level of players but also serve as a platform for talent scouts to identify future prospects.

BTTA’s commitment to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) highlights their dedication to maintaining a transparent and fair system for player evaluation and advancement.

Malepa emphasised the importance of a robust ranking system. “A transparent CRS ensures that players are recognised and rewarded for their performance, motivating them to strive for excellence.”