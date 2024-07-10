Continental Hopes Week and Challenge Underway in Gabs

10 nations are competing to advance to World Hopes Week and Challenge

Seasoned coach Eva Jeler from England is running training sessions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is currently hosting the prestigious Continental Hopes Week and Challenge.

The event targets the Under 12 category, bringing together young talents from across Africa to compete and hone their skills.

Teams arrived on Monday this week, with the training and competition running from yesterday (Tuesday) to 14 July at the Botho University Multi-purpose Hall.

Four representing Botswana

Botswana is represented by Reneilwe Lekorwe and Tinashe Dzvaka in the Under 12 boys’ category while Boitlamo Nkele and Masa Motlhabane will compete in the Under 12 girls’ category.

These young athletes are poised to showcase their prowess and represent their country with distinction.

“The training sessions will be conducted by Eva Jeler from England, a seasoned coach renowned for her expertise in nurturing young talents in table tennis,” said BTTA spokesperson, Tshegofatso Malepa in a telephone interview.

“Her guidance is expected to be invaluable for the participants as they prepare for the intense competition.”

Developing young talent

A total of 10 countries have qualified for this event from their respective African regions. These are Botswana, South Africa, Togo, Benin, Guinea, Uganda, Rwanda, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Egypt.

Each team will compete fervently for the chance to advance to the World Hopes Week and Challenge, representing Africa on the global stage.

“Hosting this event underscores our commitment to developing young talent and promoting table tennis at the grassroots level as it also aligns with BTTA grassroots development strategies,” Malepa said.