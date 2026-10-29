Borrowed Fame Cannot Buy Loyalty

A creator can bring a crowd to a Botswana business overnight, but the test of the brand begins when that crowd arrives.

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo | The Brand Paradox | The Botswana Gazette

A Motswana creator posts from a new Gaborone restaurant. By Friday it fills the timeline. By Saturday people queue for the meal, drink, outfit or special offer.

That is the promise of influence. It can make a small business visible faster than traditional advertising once could.

It can expose that business just as fast. If the advertised item is unavailable, the price is unclear, staff do not understand the offer or the service does not match the post, the same audience that created the queue can create the complaint.

Botswana is ready for this reality. Statistics Botswana reports that 91% of households had mobile phones in 2024. It also reports that 57.5% of individuals used the internet, with 60.5% of internet users using it for internet surfing or social networks. A promotion led by a creator can travel quickly. So can a disappointing customer experience.

BORROWED AUDIENCE PARADOX

The Borrowed Audience Paradox is that a creator can lend a brand attention, but cannot lend it loyalty.

Brand Botswana recently brought content creators and digital storytellers together to discuss how authentic storytelling can support local brands and present Botswana’s identity. That is the right starting point. A creator is not only a media channel. The right creator can translate a brand into a familiar voice, local humour, real places and believable daily life.

But the creator’s audience belongs first to the creator. A restaurant cannot assume that people who came for a food reviewer will return without good food. A boutique cannot assume that viewers who liked a fashion personality will buy again without quality, fit and service. A bank cannot assume that a popular musician makes a product useful.

Research on influencer marketing supports this distinction. The fit between influencer, product and consumer affects response. Follower count alone is a weak strategy. A smaller creator whose audience genuinely needs the offer may be more valuable than a famous face with no credible connection to it.

This is why the first question should not be, “Who can make us trend?” It should be, “Who makes our real customer benefit easier to understand and trust?”

THE PLATFORM PARADOX

The Platform Paradox is that the strongest influence strategy often gives the audience a role, rather than merely showing them a famous person.

Orange Botswana’s new Orange Music Talents programme is presented as a platform for discovering, nurturing and giving exposure to emerging musicians across five genres. Its commercial results have not been publicly established. Yet the structure contains a useful brand lesson. A recurring platform can build a relationship with artists, audiences and a category over time. A single celebrity post usually ends when the content disappears.

For Botswana businesses, the principle can apply far beyond music. A retailer can give customers a useful reason to return through local product discovery, regular value, reliable availability and simple digital ordering. Sefalana states that it aims to create customer experiences in store, on laptops and on mobile phones. The promotion is only the invitation. The full customer journey decides whether the invitation becomes a habit.

A local creator should therefore be part of a system: a clear offer, a known location or delivery route, enough stock, staff who understand the promotion, customer service contact and a benefit that still exists after the creator has moved on.

THE PROOF PARADOX

The Proof Paradox is that the more public the endorsement, the more carefully the brand must prove the promise behind it.

Crumbl Cookies in the United States is a useful warning, not a Botswana template. The company used social media, a recognisable pink box and rotating dessert releases to build a large audience. It remains in operation. But Restaurant Business reported at least 57 closures in 2026, alongside falling traffic, weaker sales and franchise pressure. The reporting does not say social media caused those problems. It shows that attention did not protect the business from product, price, operating and unit economics pressure.

That lesson travels well. A Botswana brand should not spend more effort arranging a creator’s post than preparing for the customers it may bring. The strongest campaign can fail at the till, the counter, the call centre, the delivery point or the redemption link.

The Competition and Consumer Authority says consumers are entitled to accurate, clear and complete information in plain language, timely quality service and an audience when they complain. That is not merely compliance. It is brand protection.

USING INFLUENCE WELL

Before a creator or partnership goes live, test five things. Can the customer understand the offer in one reading? Are the price and conditions clear? Is the product, reward or stock available where the post sends people? Do staff and service teams know how to help? And what will make a first time customer return next week?

Then measure what matters. Track completed purchases, reward redemptions, repeat visits, returns, complaints, referrals and margin, not only views, likes and comments. Attention opens the door. A good customer experience decides whether it stays open.

WHAT IT MEANS

Business owners and executives: Use creators to accelerate a sound customer promise. Do not use them to hide weak stock, service, pricing or fulfilment.

Marketing professionals: Choose local partners for audience fit and cultural credibility, then build the offer, terms, customer route and measurement plan before content is published.

Brand managers: Turn temporary reach into a proprietary asset. Capture customer data with permission, improve service routines and give people a reason to choose the brand after the influencer leaves the frame.

Botswana does not need to fear influence. It needs to use it with discipline. The creator can make Batswana look. The brand must make them come back.

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