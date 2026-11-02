Brandy Steals the Spotlight

Wine, chocolate and brandy with serious age credentials. South African heavyweight KWV brought its finest pours to Gaborone, proving that Botswana’s growing wine culture has plenty more to explore.

Wine had the first pour. Brandy stole the second act. And chocolate? Well, chocolate made everything considerably more interesting.

The Gaborone Wine Club celebrated its first six months in style when South African wine and spirits giant KWV arrived for an afternoon of tasting, storytelling and some seriously grown-up drinking.

Held at the Gaborone Club, the experience brought together curious palates and a producer with more than a century of history.

OLD SPIRITS, NEW TRICKS

Leading the tasting was Saskia Lesch, who manages KWV’s portfolio across Africa.

First came the familiar favourites, including Roodeberg and Cathedral Cellar. Then the real plot twist: KWV’s 10, 12, 15 and 20-year-old brandies, each paired with chocolate.

The idea? Explore how ageing shapes flavour and how a little chocolate can change the conversation.

Founded in 1918, KWV knows a thing or two about patience. Its brandies have earned international recognition, including an eighth Brandy Producer of the Year title at the International Spirits Challenge in 2026.

Not bad for a spirit that sometimes plays second fiddle to wine.

SMALL CLUB, BIG TASTE

Launched in April, the Gaborone Wine Club has grown into a community of 21 members, from enthusiastic beginners to seasoned wine lovers.

Its philosophy is refreshingly simple: discover, taste, debate and repeat.

The atmosphere is, as the original account describes it, “deliberately relaxed and accessible.”

Monthly gatherings explore different wine farms, from boutique discoveries to established producers whose familiar labels often conceal surprisingly diverse portfolios.

No intimidating wine snobbery required.

MORE THAN A GLASS

Membership comes with benefits beyond the tasting table.

There is a complimentary monthly wine drop, selected discounts through participating TOPS at SPAR stores and preferential purchasing arrangements. Absa Bank Botswana has also introduced membership discounts for Platinum and Signature cardholders.

Meanwhile, the club is developing The Village Pantry, a restaurant, specialist grocer, wine store and deli concept bringing food and wine discovery under one roof.

For Gaborone’s increasingly curious wine crowd, the adventure is moving well beyond the bottle.

“Exposure to the stories, choices and people behind the products gives consumers more context than a label or price alone can provide.”

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